(PLX AI) - Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.57% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, down from 0.69% previously.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:34
|The Drilling Company of 1972 Short Position Reduced By Adage Capital Management L.P.
|(PLX AI) - Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.57% in shares issued by The Drilling Company of 1972, down from 0.69% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S: Maersk Drilling releases Q3 2021 Trading Statement: Strong operational performance, highest fleet-wide utilisation as ...
|Mi
|Maersk Drilling Q3 Revenue Beats Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
|(PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling Q3 revenue USD 333 million vs. estimate USD 304 million.• Outlook FY capex USD 110-130 million• Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 million
► Artikel lesen
|29.10.
|Maersk Drilling Sells Inspirer Rig
|28.10.
|Havila divests Maersk Drilling of rig for $373M in eagerly anticipated sale
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
|31,880
|+2,71 %