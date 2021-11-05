(PLX AI) - Adage Capital Management L.P. now holds a short position at 0.52% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic.
|39,320
|39,500
|19:11
|39,450
|39,460
|19:11
|18:40
|Bavarian Nordic Short Position Initiated By Adage Capital Management L.P.
|17:41
|Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
|COPENHAGEN, Denmark - November 5, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) will announce its 2021 third quarter results on Friday, November 12, 2021.
The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a...
|COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 24, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the funding agreement recently entered with the Danish Ministry of Health to further advance the development...
|BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
|39,470
|-5,46 %