

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.11.2021 / 21:21

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Juergen Nowicki 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive VP Engineering b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

Share Options



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 1,473 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$173.13 and the withholding of 782 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a sale price of US$326.42 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 691 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; and the exercise of 3,240 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$176.63 and the withholding of 1,754 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.36 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,486 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; and the exercise of 5,093 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$173.13 and the withholding of 2,703 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.32 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,390 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki. No market sale of shares occurred. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Exercise US$173.13 1,473 Options US$176.63 3,240 Options US$173.13 5,093 Options Disposal US$326.42 782 Ordinary Shares US$326.36 1,754 Ordinary Shares US$326.32 2,703 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 09 NOVEMBER 2020 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information 782 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a sale price of US$326.42 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 691 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; 1,754 Ordinary Shares were withheld by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.36 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,486 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki; 2,703 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$326.32 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 2,390 net shares that were held by Mr. Nowicki. No market sale of shares occurred.

