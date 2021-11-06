London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Trister announced the launch of the new DAO salary mechanism task system TLC today. Trister Community is also called TLC task promotion system, and TLC is the token of community governance in this system. It is the token of the task promotion rights and interests.





For users, TLC task promotion system is a platform to gain profits through skills.

In TLC task promotion system, users can get benefits through various channels.

complete the promotion of Trister Community DAOs community tasks and get TLC awards, including but not limited to 1. invite to share tasks; 2. Add TLC-USDT flow cell task and so on. If user hold TLC and participate in the promotion of Trister Community DAOs community tasks, they can get bonus rewards for cooperation or incubation projects. E.g. completing the forwarding of Trister's Lend, thumb-ups, etc., which is one of TLC's incubation projects. Holding TLC can enjoy 50% of TWFI mine tax dividends of the eight major ecosystems of Trister World.

The remuneration in TLC task promotion system is settled by TLC. The limited edition of TLC is 20,000,000 pieces. The platform will reduce the circulation of TLC market by means of fixed destruction, ladder destruction and transaction tax destruction. At present, TLC task pool has destroyed 2 million TLC.





For the platform, TLC task promotion system is a good exposure and drainage platform.

In TLC task promotion system, the project attracts users with high rewards to bring traffic and exposure to the project. Different levels of TLC rewards are set according to the difficulty of task completion.

Users can obtain promotion tasks of Trister's Lend loan agreement in the TLC task promotion system, including inviting friends to deposit/borrow money, watching Trister's Lend promotional video, and making contributions to Trister's Lend social media.





The TLC task promotion system was officially launched on November 1, 2021. The TLC task system will first focus on improving the joint awareness, adopting and maximizing the crossover and revenue potential for users. In the future, there will be more tools and mechanisms to distribute salaries and rewards to core contributors based on their work.

TLC task promotion: https://task.trister.pro

TLC telegram group: https://t.me/TLC_TaskP

TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC_TaskP

