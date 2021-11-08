Anzeige
Montag, 08.11.2021
PR Newswire
08.11.2021 | 02:04
Voyager Labs makes inroads into Japan with a key strategic win

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs, a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions, has sealed a major deal with a Japanese government agency, empowering the organization to gain deep investigative insights about entities, individuals, groups, and topics.

Voyager Labs

The engagement provides the government agency with an AI (Artificial Intelligence) based investigation platform that easily analyzes massive amounts of intelligence unstructured information from any source including open and deep data, understand content and human interactions and uncover hidden or unknown connections and relationships.

"I am glad that we are collaborating in the fight against terror and crime. This is a strategic win for Voyager Labs and our partner Terilogy Worx Corporation in Japan. Using Voyager Lab's cutting-edge intelligence solutions, our clients gain unique capabilities to proactively identify and disrupt potential threats. We bring additional layers of deep investigative insights using a combination of AI, Machine Learning and OSINT to uncover hidden trails, infringed information, and bad actors," said Divya Khangarot, Managing Director APAC at Voyager Labs.

"Voyager Lab's advanced AI-based technology is a uniquely powerful asset in the fight for public security. In partnership with Voyager Labs, we are extremely honored to be able to support this government agency's work of accelerating criminal investigations and disinformation campaign analysis here in Japan," said Nobuo Miyamura, CEO of Terilogy Worx.

About Voyager Labs
Voyager Labs, a world leader in advanced AI-based investigation solutions, empowers organizations worldwide to gain deep investigative insights about entities, individuals, groups, and topics. Our proprietary AI technology enables investigators to easily analyze massive amounts of intelligence information as well as open, deep, and dark web data, and understand content, hidden or unknown connections, relationships, human interactions, and connections. For more information, please go to www.voyagerlabs.co

About Terilogy Worx Corporation
Terilogy Worx Corporation, established in Tokyo, Japan, in 2017 provides a wide range of services in the areas of cyber threat intelligence, darknet research, cyber risk assessment, anti-phishing, OSINT and training. Its clients are primarily government agencies, financial institutions, and important social infrastructure companies. For more information, please go to www.twx-threatintel.com

For more details, please contact:
Lital Carter Rosenne, Marketing Director, Voyager Labs
litalcr@voyagerlabs.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307116/Voyager_Labs_Logo.jpg

