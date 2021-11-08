- (PLX AI) - Henkel Q3 revenue EUR 5,100 million vs. estimate EUR 5,090 million.
- • Henkel sales guidance confirmed, earnings expectations at lower end of previous guidance ranges
- • Outlook FY organic growth 6-8% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin cut to 13.5% (previously 13.5-14.5%)
- • Says further strong increases in raw material prices and logistics costs are affecting the economy to a stronger extent than previously assumed
