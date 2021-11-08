Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World Inc. has made a patent application related to Geo-Pinning of Augmented Reality (AR) Objects to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Receiving the patent-pending status with USPTO for its technology is a first step for the company in its pursuit of patent protection across the US, Canada, and Europe as well as to establish itself as a pioneer and technological leader in the realm of AR platforms.

This patent application is a first of many that the Canadian AR NFT platform has planned to file in the US, and internationally, for securing exclusive rights to their technology. They will be pursuing protection in the US, Canada, and Europe, but are not limiting their ambitions only to those markets. The company will also be filing a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for obtaining international patent-pending status. This will allow the company to reserve foreign patent rights in the member states of the PCT.

The specific details taught in the application will remain confidential for at least sixteen (16) months from the filing date. However, the patent-pending technology is reportedly applicable to a broad range of online services where multiple AR objects are displayed to users using pinned locations on a map. It provides a novel process for validating and managing both the relationships and simultaneous display of multiple geographically pinned AR objects to a user.

The purpose of the patent-pending technology is to reduce networking and computational requirements when displaying AR objects on user devices. This represents an improvement over state-of-the-art technologies related to geo-pinning of 3D objects by increasing the efficiency of data transmission, adding flexibility, and is particularly useful for reducing the cost of scaling back-end infrastructure to meet an increased demand from a rapidly growing number of users.

This patent application is a first stepping stone towards a strong IP portfolio tailored to protect its investments in R&D, deterring copycats, and seeking legal recourse against companies that use their technology without a license. New World has also invested time and effort in establishing a structured timeline for filing additional patent applications related to geo-pinning technologies developed in-house and showcasing its technological superiority over other AR platforms.

About New World

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com , www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

