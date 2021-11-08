Regulatory News:

Renaud Lions is appointed Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), effective November 1, 2021. He succeeds Ladislas Paszkiewicz, who has been called to other functions in the Company.

Renaud Lions began his career in 1997 as a wellsite geologist in Exploration Production. He then alternated between operational duties in France, Libya and Nigeria and business-oriented positions, notably as a negotiator for new ventures. He joined the Corporate Acquisitions/Disposals Department in 2015, where he notably participated in the Maersk Oil acquisition, and became Vice President Exploration North South America, based in Houston, in 2018.

Renaud Lions is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Supérieure du Pétrole et des Moteurs (ENSPM) and holds a Master of Science in geology from the University of Grenoble.

