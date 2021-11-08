- (PLX AI) - Flyr to conduct an equity issue to raise gross proceeds NOK 250 million.
- • Flyr third quarter revenues of NOK 39.6 million
- • Flyr third quarter negative EBITDA of NOK 142.8 million
- • Flyr third quarter negative result before taxes of NOK 162.3 million
- • Flyr load factor for October was 61 per cent, while the load factor for the third quarter was 38 per cent
- • Seen substantial pick up in travel activity since the reopening of society. The number of daily flights is now in the 20-25 range and aircraft number four was set into production in mid-October
