Magnit announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting 08-Nov-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting Krasnodar, Russia (November 8, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting.

On November 3, 2021 the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on November 9, 2021 the agenda of which includes, among others, the following items:

-- Approval of recommendations to the extraordinary general shareholders meeting on the dividend amount onPJSC "Magnit" shares following the results of 9 months of 2021 reporting year, the procedure of its payment and thedividend record date;

-- Calling the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the form of holding the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the deadline for submitting the voting ballots;

-- Determination of the postal address for submitting the completed voting ballots;

-- Determination of the record date for PJSC "Magnit" extraordinary general shareholders meeting;

-- Determination of the agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the procedure for notification of shareholders of the holding of the extraordinarygeneral shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the list of information (materials) to be provided to shareholders in the process ofpreparation for the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit" and the procedure for itsprovision;

-- Determination of the form and the text of the voting ballots for the extraordinary general shareholdersmeeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the position of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" on the agenda items of theextraordinary general shareholders meeting;

-- Election of the PJSC "Magnit" collegial executive body (Management Board) member;

-- Approval of the Regulations on Committees of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition.

The Board of Directors is also planning to consider the following items:

-- approval of amendments to the Program of the 004? series Exchange-traded bonds;

-- approval of amendments to the Prospectus for exchange-traded bonds placed under the Program of the 004'series Exchange-traded bonds;

-- approval of the STI program and the KPIs of certain members of PJSC "Magnit" Management Board for 2021;

-- approval of the KPIs for the head of the structural division carrying out internal audit for 2021;

-- approval of the List of Positions of Employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit" covered by the LTIProgram as amended;

-- inclusion of the new participants into the list of the LTI Program participants;

-- determination of an authorized person to sign the contract with PJSC "Magnit" Management Board member onbehalf of the PJSC "Magnit";

-- decisions relate to JSC "Tander". 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of 
       RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow 
       Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating 
       from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126185 
EQS News ID:  1246830 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246830&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 01:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
