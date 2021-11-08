DJ Magnit announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting

Magnit announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting Krasnodar, Russia (November 8, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Magnit, the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting.

On November 3, 2021 the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on November 9, 2021 the agenda of which includes, among others, the following items:

-- Approval of recommendations to the extraordinary general shareholders meeting on the dividend amount onPJSC "Magnit" shares following the results of 9 months of 2021 reporting year, the procedure of its payment and thedividend record date;

-- Calling the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the form of holding the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the deadline for submitting the voting ballots;

-- Determination of the postal address for submitting the completed voting ballots;

-- Determination of the record date for PJSC "Magnit" extraordinary general shareholders meeting;

-- Determination of the agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the procedure for notification of shareholders of the holding of the extraordinarygeneral shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the list of information (materials) to be provided to shareholders in the process ofpreparation for the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit" and the procedure for itsprovision;

-- Determination of the form and the text of the voting ballots for the extraordinary general shareholdersmeeting of PJSC "Magnit";

-- Determination of the position of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" on the agenda items of theextraordinary general shareholders meeting;

-- Election of the PJSC "Magnit" collegial executive body (Management Board) member;

-- Approval of the Regulations on Committees of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition.

The Board of Directors is also planning to consider the following items:

-- approval of amendments to the Program of the 004? series Exchange-traded bonds;

-- approval of amendments to the Prospectus for exchange-traded bonds placed under the Program of the 004'series Exchange-traded bonds;

-- approval of the STI program and the KPIs of certain members of PJSC "Magnit" Management Board for 2021;

-- approval of the KPIs for the head of the structural division carrying out internal audit for 2021;

-- approval of the List of Positions of Employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit" covered by the LTIProgram as amended;

-- inclusion of the new participants into the list of the LTI Program participants;

-- determination of an authorized person to sign the contract with PJSC "Magnit" Management Board member onbehalf of the PJSC "Magnit";

-- decisions relate to JSC "Tander".

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

