Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme announced on 21 September 2021:

Date of purchase: 5 November 2021 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 1,000 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.8100 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.5700 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP15.6965

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 1,855,304 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 223,170,622 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 15.6965 1,000 BATE ChiX

Daily individual Transaction Details are set out below:

Issuer Name Transaction Transaction Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Date Time Code Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 15:42:42 XLON xZKA2dvT@DD Plc 61 1,558.50 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 15:42:42 XLON xZKA2dvT@DN Plc 94 1,559.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 15:10:04 107 XLON xZKA2dvTeAW Plc 1,557.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 14:32:52 XLON xZKA2dvTAo7 Plc 94 1,561.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 13:41:40 103 XLON xZKA2dvUMw3 Plc 1,567.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 12:38:00 100 XLON xZKA2dvVnXz Plc 1,574.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 11:23:53 105 XLON xZKA2dvV4ml Plc 1,581.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 09:08:05 104 XLON xZKA2dvPoiU Plc 1,580.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 09:08:05 104 XLON xZKA2dvPola Plc 1,581.00 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 08:05:38 105 XLON xZKA2dvPPxJ Plc 1,571.50 Travis Perkins 05/11/2021 08:05:38 XLON xZKA2dvPPxL Plc 23 1,571.50

