Sleep Tech Devices Market Revenue to Surpass $49,984.7 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Growing at a 14.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, the globalsleep tech devices market revenue is set to reach $49,984.7 million by 2030 from $12,888.4 million in 2020. This is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, including insomnia, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome, sleep apnea, and parasomnias, around the world. These issues can cast a shadow on personal safety, school and work performance, relationships, thinking, and mental health and lead to an increased body weight, diabetes, and even heart diseases.

Therefore, people who suffer from these issues are increasingly using a variety of sleep issue diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment devices at homes. Moreover, their usage is growing at hospitals, sleep labs, and clinics, where the number of patients seeking a diagnosis for their sleep disorders is surging. In terms of personal usage, their sales remain the highest among people aged below 45 years, as this population is more technically inclined than older ones.

Key Findings of Sleep Tech Devices Market Report

Wearable devices are witnessing the higher demand as they have embedded microsensors that continuously track people's physiological behavior.

The usage of these devices will grow the fastest for the management of sleep apnea, which, as per RT Magazine, has a global incidence of more than 900 million individuals.

North America has been the largest sleep tech devices market till now because of the rapid technological advancements, improving healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of obesity, and increasing geriatric population.

has been the largest sleep tech devices market till now because of the rapid technological advancements, improving healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of obesity, and increasing geriatric population. Moreover, key regional market players are collaborating with well-known entities and individuals as a marketing strategy. For instance, Kryo Inc. is collaborating with Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, wherein the teams will use its OOLER sleep system to initiate deep sleep.

Device sales will increase the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC) due to the advancements in wearables' technology and booming number of elderly, especially in India and China .

(APAC) due to the advancements in wearables' technology and booming number of elderly, especially in and . Key players are launching new and improved products. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker was launched in September 2020 ; it allows one to track the number of steps, quality of sleep, and heart rate.

Although the sleep tech devices market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first two quarters of 2020, it has witnessed a resurgence since the lifting of lockdowns. The social and physical isolation and financial stress have given people many sleepless nights, which has augmented the use of instruments that can diagnose, monitor, and help in the management of sleep disorders.

The most-significant players in the sleep tech devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Resmed, Xiaomi Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC, Fitbit Inc., Masimo Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Compumedics Limited, Fossil Group Inc., Nihon Kohden, Corporation and Withings.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Product

Wearable

Non-Wearable

Based on Application

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Narcolepsy

Restless Legs Syndrome

Rapid Eye Movement (REM) Sleep Behavior Disorder

Based on Gender

Female

Male

Based on Age

Below 45 Years

45-64 Years

Above 65 Years

Based on Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Saudi Arabia



South Africa

