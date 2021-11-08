The handheld, cordless cleaning tool is a cost-effective and efficient alternative to automated cleaning robots that are usually limited in operation by panel inclination.From pv magazine India Automated cleaning robot systems for solar panels are costly and also threaten human employment in the operation phase of a solar project. An engineer in India has developed a handheld drycleaning tool that is cost-effective and can be operated easily by unskilled labor with little training. "The panel cleaning tool runs on a 12V, 20Ah lithium battery that provides enough power to run the motor for 6 to ...

