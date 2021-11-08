EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 05.11.2021
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 05.11.2021 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 9.8987 and DKK to EUR 7.4376
On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 5,040,144 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6269R_1-2021-11-8.pdf
On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
