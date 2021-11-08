Anzeige
Montag, 08.11.2021
Durchbruch: Nach Ad-hoc: Kursfeuerwerk am Montag?
WKN: A2H5GS ISIN: SE0010323311 Ticker-Symbol: B9A 
Berlin
08.11.21
08:33 Uhr
12,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.11.2021 | 08:40
63 Leser
BioArctic: New data published on ABBV-0805 in Neurobiology of Disease

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) has published an article in Neurobiology of Disease describing new preclinical data for the investigational anti-a-synuclein antibody ABBV-0805. The publication includes data showing ABBV-0805's ability to selectively target soluble toxic a-synuclein aggregates.

The article entitled ABBV-0805, a novel antibody selective for soluble aggregated a-synuclein, prolongs lifespan and prevents buildup of a-synuclein pathology in mouse models of Parkinson's disease focuses on the preclinical findings that continue to support ABBV-0805 for development in Parkinson's disease. The data shows that ABBV-0805 selectively targets soluble toxic a-synuclein aggregates such as oligomers and protofibrils. In addition, ABBV-0805 displays a dose-dependent reduction of both soluble and insoluble a-synuclein aggregates in mice brains, preventing a-synuclein to spread, delaying motor-symptoms and prolonging the lifespan. Furthermore, binding of ABBV-0805 to pathological a-synuclein in postmortem brains of Parkinson's disease patients has also been observed.

"I'm pleased to see the very encouraging data on ABBV-0805 published in a peer reviewed journal and we look forward to the continued development of this antibody as a potential disease-modifying treatment for patients with Parkinson's disease," BioArctic's Head of Research Johanna Fälting.

The article is accessible for free on http://doi.org/10.1016/j.nbd.2021.105543.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald, CEO
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on November 8, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Note to editors

About ABBV-0805
ABBV-0805 is a monoclonal antibody drug candidate that is designed to selectively bind and eliminate aggregated forms of alpha-synuclein such as oligomers and protofibrils, which participates in neurodegenerative disorders including Parkinson's disease. The goal is to develop a disease modifying treatment that stops or slows down the progression of Parkinson's disease.

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/new-data-published-on-abbv-0805-in-neurobiology-of-disease,c3448647

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3448647/1492503.pdf

New data published on ABBV-0805 in Neurobiology of Disease

© 2021 PR Newswire
