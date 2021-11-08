Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Trond Søraas to be new CFO at SpareBank 1 SMN

Trond Søraas (53) is appointed new CFO at SpareBank 1 SMN. Mr Søraas replaces Kjell Fordal and will take office in February 2022.

Trond Søraas comes from BN Bank where he has held the post of CFO since 2010. As from February next year he takes over the role of CFO and head of Group Finance and Governance at SpareBank 1 SMN.

Group CEO Jan-Frode Janson is well pleased with the appointment.

"Trond has solid experience of the industry and knows the region well. In addition he has a thorough knowledge of both SpareBank 1 SMN and SpareBank 1-alliansen. It was important for us to find a candidate with considerable financial expertise, good results to show and a strong commitment to our region. Trond meets all these criteria," says Mr Janson.

Mr Søraas holds a master's degree in business administration and is an authorised financial analyst, and has worked in the financial industry for almost his entire professional life. In February 2022 he will take over as CFO at SpareBank 1 SMN, replacing Kjell Fordal who will be retiring after 40 years with the bank.

"I really look forward to getting down to the job, and to becoming a part of the region's leading financial services group with its strong specialist units and clear goals. Kjell Fordal leaves a solid foundation which I look forward to further developing together with skilled colleagues," says Mr Søraas.

Trondheim, 8 November 2021

Contact person at SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Rolf Jarle Brøske on +47 911 12 475

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act