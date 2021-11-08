Framatome today announced the completion of its purchase of Rolls Royce Civil Nuclear Instrumentation and Control (I&C). Through this transaction, Framatome builds on its engineering expertise, enlarges its industrial footprint, and expands its global I&C systems development and deployment capabilities.

"I&C systems serve as the 'central nervous system' of a nuclear power plant enabling operators to control the reactor. This purchase and the expert workforce joining Framatome, will further enhance our I&C offering for reliable, low carbon nuclear energy production," said Bernard Fontana, CEO of Framatome. "I welcome the talented employees of Rolls Royce Civil Nuclear to Framatome."

More than 550 employees, mainly located in France (Grenoble), will join the company through the transaction. The acquisition will incorporate Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear's products and technologies such as Spinline, Rodline and Hardline into Framatome's I&C portfolio. Framatome I&C's current products include the TELEPERM XS and Tricon digital platforms, in addition to non-computerized analog platforms and instrumentations for nuclear power plants.

"Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear I&C is a complement to our existing portfolio," said Frédéric Lelièvre, senior executive vice president of Sales, Regional Platforms and the Instrumentation and Control Business Unit at Framatome. "Their proven expertise and strong reputation strengthen our ability to serve our customers and expand our I&C footprint across the globe."

The Rolls Royce Civil Nuclear I&C business includes offices in France, the Czech Republic and China. Rolls-Royce's products and technologies are installed in 150 operating reactors worldwide.

About Framatome

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative solutions and value added technologies for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 14,000 employees work every day to help Framatome's customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy. Visit us at: www.framatome.com, and follow us on Twitter: @Framatome and LinkedIn: Framatome. Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (75.5%), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI 19.5%) and Assystem (5%).

