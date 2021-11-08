

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a global investment firm, said on Monday that it has inked definitive agreements to buy chemical storage tank operator Central Tank Terminal, an independent chemical storage tank operator in Japan, from an affiliate of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. The financial terms of the deal are not known.



The transaction is expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2021.



Hiro Hirano, Partner for KKR Asia Pacific and CEO of KKR Japan, commented: '.We view this as the latest milestone for KKR in the market and believe this underscores our ability to leverage our experience and access to best global business practices to help take Japanese businesses to their next stage of growth across industries and sectors.'



CTT is Japan's largest independent chemical storage tank operator, offering over 0.3 million cubic meters of storage capacity across seven terminals located near key ports and strategic hubs around Tokyo Bay, Osaka Bay, Nagoya and Kitakyushu. The company provides tank storage and auxiliary services to more than 80 blue-chip customers, KKR said in a statement.



