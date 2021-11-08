As part of its long-term ambition toward net zero, BearingPoint has now set a near-term emissions reduction goal of reducing its 2019 firm-wide emissions by 50% by the end of 2025. In addition, BearingPoint continues working together with its partner Forliance to compensate remaining emissions, covering travel, commute, office, and IT.

The UN Climate Change Conference is meeting currently in Glasgow for COP26, and participating countries present their 2030 emissions reductions targets to ensure net zero by 2050 (to comply with the 1.5° Celsius goal).

Companies are also part of the emission equation, and management and technology consultancy BearingPoint made emissions management a leadership task. It has formulated ambitious sustainability goals, one of which is the clear objective of reducing its 2019 firmwide emissions (its baseline year) by 50% by the end of 2025. BearingPoint said it is following the recommendations of the science-based target initiative (SBTi) and its 1.5° Celsius emission reduction path.

Though business trips are the most significant source of emissions for consultancies, BearingPoint also enriched its emissions calculation to include offices, commuting and IT utilization to achieve a more holistic perspective on its emission footprint for SBTi-compliance. BearingPoint derives the amount of CO2 emissions from its business with the BearingPoint Emissions Calculator. Emissions will be reported in the BearingPoint Sustainability Report from now on.

Companies must take responsibility

"To tackle global challenges like climate protection, companies must take responsibility. This goes together with clear goals they create focus and are needed for continuous progress. At BearingPoint, we are therefore committed to an ambitious emissions reduction goal. A reduction of 50% of emissions comes with actual change and I am sure that this is a change for the better from all perspectives. CO2e offsetting is what we need to do for the residual emissions," said Axelle Paquer, Member of BearingPoint Management Committee and Sustainability Sponsor of the Management Committee.

The 50% reduction goal requires BearingPoint to avoid and reduce emissions where possible across the different sources of emissions. The firm is screening country conditions and project logics on their avoidance-reduction potential. Meanwhile, it is further committing to offsetting the residual overall CO2 emissions. In 2020, BearingPoint's overall emissions amounted to 4,055 tons CO2e, which the firm offset by purchasing CO2 certificates from its innovative forest and peatland conservation and restoration partner, Forliance.

BearingPoint supports the Sumatra Merang Peatland project

By offsetting its emissions in 2020, BearingPoint supports the Sumatra Merang Peatland project in Indonesia, complying with the Verified Carbon Standard and Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard. The project is protecting and restoring peatland rainforest in the Merang region on the island of Sumatra. It targets the Merang biodiversity corridor, one of the largest and deepest peat swamps in South Sumatra, home to high levels of biodiversity and many endangered species. It is one of the last remaining peatland zones that have been preserved from conversion in the South Sumatra region due to timber extraction, illegal logging, and the expansion of commercial agriculture.

Michael Sahm, Director Climate Strategy, Forliance: "For many years, we have worked with BearingPoint as a partner for rainforest conservation and reforestation, and we are delighted that now we engage in the Sumatra project together. The Sumatra Merang Peatland project is an outstanding example of a holistic project combining a REDD+ and ecosystem restoration approach where activities are beneficial to biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation and rebuilding degraded peatland areas, all through involving and benefitting local communities."

