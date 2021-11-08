Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Compodium International AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (568/21)

On request of Compodium International AB, company registration number 556614-5826, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 09, 2021. Shares Short name: COMPDM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,324,878 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016844468 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 239655 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556614-5826 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.