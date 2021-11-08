

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate decreased marginally in October, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 2.7 percent in October from 2.8 percent in September.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.5 percent in October from 2.6 percent in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 116,733 in October from 120,294 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 2.1 percent in October from 2.1 percent in the prior month.



