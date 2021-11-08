

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production accelerated in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in September, after 2.7 percent increase in August.



Manufacturing output accelerated 3.6 percent annually in September, after a 1.2 percent rise in August.



Production in electricity, gas and steam declined 7.1 percent and mining and quarrying output fell 10.3 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 2.2 percent yearly in September and production in capital goods rose 0.2 percent.



Production of consumer goods gained 7.3 percent and energy goods rose 9.9 percent.



Durable consumer goods production increased 1.8 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 7.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 3.3 percent in September, following a 2.7 percent gain in the preceding month.



