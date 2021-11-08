

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity PLC (DTY.L), a provider of funeral related services, reported that its underlying operating profit for the 39 week period ended 24 September 2021 declined 10% to 43.4 million pounds from 48.1 million pounds last year.



Number of deaths for the period were 483,000 down 3% from prior year.



But, underlying revenue for the period grew 1% to 237.0 million pounds from the previous year.



At the end of September 2021, the Trading Group held cash of approximately 68 million pounds, approximately 48 million pounds of which was held by Dignity plc, which is freely available for use as the Group sees fit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIGNITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de