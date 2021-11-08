Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.11.2021 | 09:37
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SBAB Bank AB (publ): CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ)

DJ SBAB Bank AB (publ): CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ)

Press Release 8th November 2021

CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ)

Klas Danielsson, CEO of SBAB Bank AB (publ) ("SBAB") since 2014, today leaves SBAB and is replaced by Mikael Inglander as acting CEO.

"Klas Danielsson has successfully led the company through a cultural transformation and evolved SBAB's brand, which the bank will benefit from in the future. During the last years, SBAB has strengthened its market position and gained market share.

To take SBAB to the next level in a rapidly changing business environment, the Board sees the need for a new leadership. This includes continued focus on the customer and digitalisation with clearer priorities to achieve operational efficiency for the continued growth journey. The process of finding a successor begins immediately ", says Jan Sinclair, Chairman of the Board.

Pending a new CEO, acting CEO Mikael Inglander is assigned to continue the strategic development of the bank. Mikael Inglander has been the CFO of SBAB since 2014. In connection with the appointment as acting CEO, Mikael Inglander will leave this assignment.

Klas Danielsson will receive salary and pension in line with the Swedish government's guidelines for terms of employment for senior executives in state-owned companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Sinclair, Chairman of the Board, SBAB

Phone: +46701 46 88 00

Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB

Phone: +46724 51 79 37

E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se

This is information that SBAB Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CET on 8 November 2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ) 

Language:   English 
Company:   SBAB Bank AB (publ) 
       Box 4209 
       171 04 Solna 
       Sweden 
Phone:    08- 614 43 00 
E-mail:    erik.wennergren@sbab.se 
Internet:   www.sbab.se 
ISIN:     DK0030034343 
EQS News ID: 1246849

SBAB Bank AB (publ) / 428 Inside information Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1246849 2021-11-08

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.