SBAB Bank AB (publ): CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ)

Press Release 8th November 2021

CEO change for SBAB Bank AB (publ)

Klas Danielsson, CEO of SBAB Bank AB (publ) ("SBAB") since 2014, today leaves SBAB and is replaced by Mikael Inglander as acting CEO.

"Klas Danielsson has successfully led the company through a cultural transformation and evolved SBAB's brand, which the bank will benefit from in the future. During the last years, SBAB has strengthened its market position and gained market share.

To take SBAB to the next level in a rapidly changing business environment, the Board sees the need for a new leadership. This includes continued focus on the customer and digitalisation with clearer priorities to achieve operational efficiency for the continued growth journey. The process of finding a successor begins immediately ", says Jan Sinclair, Chairman of the Board.

Pending a new CEO, acting CEO Mikael Inglander is assigned to continue the strategic development of the bank. Mikael Inglander has been the CFO of SBAB since 2014. In connection with the appointment as acting CEO, Mikael Inglander will leave this assignment.

Klas Danielsson will receive salary and pension in line with the Swedish government's guidelines for terms of employment for senior executives in state-owned companies.

