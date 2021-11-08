

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus decreased in September, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 1.0 billion in September from EUR 1.188 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a deficit of EUR 62.0 million.



In August, the trade deficit was EUR 751 million.



Exports dropped 0.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.2 percent increase in August.



Imports increased 12.2 percent annually in September, after a 18.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



