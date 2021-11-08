Harvey Nash Group: Growth in global tech threatened as skills crisis reaches all-time high, finds world's largest digital leadership survey

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Crisis worsens as workers re-assess their priorities or leave for more money

Shortage in cyber security professionals highest ever - jumping by nearly a quarter this year

Number of women working in tech continues to rise at a snail's pace

6 in 10 digital leaders report a decrease in the mental wellbeing of their tech teams

Climate Change - companies are missing the opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint of power hungry tech

The seemingly unending growth in the global tech sector is under threat as massive skills shortages reach an all-time high just as companies across the world signal their intentions to increase technology investment (60% intend to) and headcount (61%) to record levels, finds the world's largest and longest running survey of senior technology decision makers.

The Harvey Nash Group Digital Leadership Report, in collaboration with CIONET and contributed to by Massachusetts Institute of Technology CISR also found that as the global tech skills crisis reaches new heights, 8 in 10 digital leaders report that, post-pandemic, new life priorities amongst staff are making retention even more difficult. 4 in 10 globally admit they can't keep key people as long as they would like, as they're being lured away by the offer of more money. Only 1 in 3 organisations (32%) have redesigned their employee offer to make it attractive to staff in the new hybrid working world.

Bev White, CEO of Harvey Nash Group said:

"With businesses planning record levels of digital investment, we could be standing on the verge of a 'second renaissance' for technology. Organisations are looking to push their digital transformations further and faster than ever before, putting technology at the very heart of how they operate. This will take them beyond being merely 'tech-centric': technology will literally be dispersed throughout the business, everywhere."

Full release here

Media Contacts:

David Pippett, ProServ PR

david@proservpr.com

+44 (0) 7899 798197

About Harvey Nash Group

Harvey Nash Group are the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions.

We're equipped with a unique network, that realises the potential where people and technology meet. We partner with organisations to realise the enormous value from talent and technology, building digitally savvy, agile organisations.

www.harveynashgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680703/Harvey_Nash_Group_Logo.jpg