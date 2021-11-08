Swiss manufacturer Megasolar said the new product is compatible with the most common tile formats and also available in different colors. Megasolar has also developed a coating that eliminates the glare effect of solar modules.From pv magazine Germany Swiss manufacturer Megasolar launched, last year, a photovoltaic tile that is claimed to be compatible with a wide range of roof tiles. Megasolar is offering three standard formats that can be combined with one another, as required. "Compatible means that a "Match' solar module can replace one or more tiles in an existing tiled roof without any ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...