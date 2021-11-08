NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Updated guidelines for the treatment of dividends for derivative contracts (210/21)

The European Corporate Actions Committee (ECAC) has defined guidelines for the treatment of corporate actions for derivative contracts when the dividend payments are postponed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. The Member Exchanges of ECAC are: Borsa Italiana, Eurex Deutschland, Euronext, ICE Futures Europe, MEFF (BME Group) and Nasdaq Stockholm. During the pandemic, clarity was crucial with regards to whether derivative contracts will be adjusted for the payment of dividends that were postponed or cancelled. Nasdaq Stockholm is pleased to inform Market Participants that the ECAC has reconvened and defined follow-up guidelines for determining whether the announcement of dividends will result in an adjustment on derivative contracts into 2022: -- Should the issuer provide a clear reference in its published material that the dividends to be distributed are those in relation to the appropriation of profit for 2019 and/or 2020, or in lieu of 2019 and/or 2020; these dividends will be considered ordinary, irrespective of whether the issuer designates these dividends as extraordinary. -- Should the issuer not provide a clear reference to the appropriation of profit for 2019 and/or 2020 in the published material and designates a dividend as extraordinary; these instances will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by ECAC Members. -- Should the issuer provide a clear reference that the dividend is additional with respect to dividends deriving from the distribution of the normal profits for the year or with respect to the current dividend policy: this dividend will be considered as extraordinary. These updated guidelines are valid only until December 31, 2022 and will cease after this date. The Member Exchanges of ECAC will, on a best endeavour basis, continue to harmonise all adjustment decisions where possible. The guidelines set out herein are provided for information purposes only and do not create or change the rights or obligations an exchange participant or counterparty may have under the terms of a contract or under applicable law. The rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets alone shall be binding and decisive for the treatment of any dividends for a certain contract. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025251