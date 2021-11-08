Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: 24Storage AB receives observation status (569/21)

Today, November 8, 2021, T-C Storage BidCo AB disclosed a public takeover offer
to the shareholders in 24Storage AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
24Storage AB (24STOR, ISIN code SE0013358710, order book ID 186413) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
