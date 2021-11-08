Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size Worth $1.34 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global calcium hypochlorite market size is expected to reach USD 1.34 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for calcium hypochlorite from different end-user applications including household cleaners, water treatment, and agriculture is positively impacting the market growth. It is used as a filtering agent, a retention agent, a drying agent, and an oil chemical assistant.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing product consumption in water treatment applications across the globe

The sodium process emerged as the largest process segment in 2020 and is estimated to retain the leading position throughout the forecast years. This process yields lower precipitation and eliminates the majority of the bacteria

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the estimated period owing to the rapid economic growth across countries, such as India , China , and Japan

The rapid development of detergent and disinfectant manufacturing industries in APAC due to the COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling the product demand in the regional market

The U.S. market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing consumer preference for private pools and spas, which requires a high amount of calcium hypochlorite to maintain water quality

Read 146 page market research report, "Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process (Calcium Process, Sodium Process), By Form (Powder, Granular), By Application (Water Treatment, House Cleaners), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Calcium hypochlorite is mainly used to disinfect drinking water and public swimming pools. Its growing usage in spas, swimming pools, etc. is anticipated to boost the market growth. The rising demand for establishing improved drinking water facilities is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the industry. Moreover, a rise in the usage of hygiene products to prevent different water-borne diseases, such as typhoid and cholera, is expected to further fuel the demand over the coming years, thereby leading to the growth of the market.

Calcium hypochlorite is a chemical compound that can be produced through the calcium process and the sodium process. Calcium hypochlorite made using sodium process is gaining higher demand than the ones developed from calcium process, as the former offers better whiteness, more effective form of chlorine extracts in terms of its ability to kill maximum number viruses and bacteria, lesser precipitation, and higher thermal stability, as well as lower moisture absorption property. The demand for the product is increasing in detergent manufacturing on account of no toxic residues, antimicrobial properties, high performance even in hard water, ability to remove microorganisms, and low cost.

The market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in the first half of 2020 due to the high demand for disinfectants and cleaners from various end-use applications, such as households, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and retailers. The rising awareness among consumers about the need to maintain hygiene levels is expected to further trigger the product demand. With the disruption of the supply chain and growing trade uncertainties, some economies have proclaimed to momentarily allow calcium hypochlorite manufacturers to procure raw materials from unlisted agencies. Companies are heavily investing to improve the production, logistics, and quality of their existing products. These factors are expected to drive the demand in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global calcium hypochlorite market on the basis of process, form, application, and region:

Calcium Hypochlorite Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Calcium Process



Sodium Process

Calcium Hypochlorite Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Powder



Granular



Pellets

Calcium Hypochlorite Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Detergents



Agrochemicals



House Cleaners



Water Treatment



Pools & Spas





Others



Food & Beverages



Textiles



Pulp & Paper



Others

Calcium Hypochlorite Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Calcium Hypochlorite Market

Hawkins Chemical, Inc.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sigura

Sinopec

Westlake Chemical Corp.

American Elements

Haviland USA

Tosoh Corp.

