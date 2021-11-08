Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Alm. Brand A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 11 November 2021. As of the same date, ISIN DK0015250344 (ALMB) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061678026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Alm. Brand, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:9 (DK) Shareholders in Alm. Brand A/S will be allocated 9 subscription rights for each existing share. 1 subscription right entitles the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 11 November 2021 - 24 November 2021 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239789 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: ALMB T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alm. Brand A/S makes a rights issue of 1,387,026,000 New shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 7.55 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 15 November 2021 - 26 November 2021, both days included. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025248