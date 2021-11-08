- (PLX AI) - Coloplast shares rose 4.5% after buying Atos Medical at what analysts said was an attractive price.
- • Coloplast to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy, for EUR 2,155 million
- • This is a good acquisition for Coloplast, event though it was unexpected, and the price is attractive, Carnegie analysts said
- • Atos operates in a structurally growing market, which provides it with strong long-term growth opportunities and is a great strategic fit for Coloplast in the chronic care market, SEB said
- • Coloplast is holding a conference call on the transaction at 11:00 CET
