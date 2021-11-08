DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 5 November 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 4 November 2021 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 9 GBP15.926

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP15.926 9 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP15.926 9 GBP143.33 e) Date of the transaction 4 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

