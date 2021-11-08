OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 08/31/21

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|58 570 139
|Number of real voting rights
|92 280 983
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|94 406 096
For more information:
|
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
