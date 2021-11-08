

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due at 4:30 am ET Monday. The investor confidence index is forecast to decline to 15.5 in November from 16.9 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 131.26 against the yen, 1.1568 against the greenback, 0.8574 against the pound and 1.0575 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

