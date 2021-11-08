DFDS A/S: Invitation to conference call for DFDS' report for Q3 2021

Investor News No 33/2021



DFDS expects to publish the report for Q3 2021 on 17 November 2021 at around 08:00 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date: 17 November 2021

Time: 10:00 CET

Telephone:

DK +45 35445577

UK +44 33 33000804

US +1 631 913 1422



Other international numbers: https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf



Access code: 27844331#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/aboutand published there for future reference.

Contact:

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

