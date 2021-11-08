Superdry Joins Forces With Brooklyn Beckham To Champion The Brand's Sustainable Collections

Modern-day icon Brooklyn Beckham supports the brand's sustainable mission to become the most sustainable listed fashion brand on the planet by 2030

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We've teamed up with Brooklyn Beckham for the launch of our sustainable collections. An evolution of our original story and a modern day take on Superdry's signature styles, championed by the newest member of the Superdry family.

Together, we explore how we can create a brighter future and deliver on our ambition to lead through style whilst leaving a positive environmental legacy. Constructed from recycled, materials, our new sustainable jackets collection, featuring Brooklyn, just got better. We've designed the largest collection of outerwear products using recycled fill of any major global brand, delivering a spectrum of colours, fits, styles and silhouettes all while using low impact recycled padding. You can look good while doing good.

"We have listened to our consumers and reset our brand ambition to ensure we leave a positive environmental legacy. Brooklyn Beckham supports that vision for a more sustainable future," says CEO Julian Dunkerton. "To have the endorsement of Brooklyn is a testament to what we're doing as a brand. As a business, we want to effect positive change for present and future generations, a generation that Brooklyn is speaking to."

Wearing our revived 100% organic cotton tees, 100% recycled padded longline jackets and our iconic vegan footwear, Brooklyn joins us in our ongoing journey into the world of sustainable fashion. "Sustainability has always been an important cause for me so partnering with Superdry was an easy decision," says Brooklyn. "When I found out that they had the ambition to become the world's most sustainable listed fashion brand by 2030 I knew that I wanted to join in any way I could. I have been consistently impressed by the work they have done behind the scenes to meet their goal."

Brooklyn has curated an edit of his favourite pieces within our Sustainable Sourced collections, shot by LA-based photographer Justin Campbell, which include our 100% recycled, organic cotton and vegan friendly trainers. Reinforcing future goals for the brand, such as 39% of all garments using organic, lower impact or recycled materials by the end of 2022, with our aim of 65% by 2025. 6,500 farmers are participating in our organic cotton conversion training programme in 2022, and we aim to work with 20,000 farmers by 2025. Our vegan trainers, registered by the Vegan Society, have been stress tested up to 250,000 times to ensure durability. The upper materials use up to 33% recycled content, with all components traced and checked up to 172 times to ensure they contain no animal traces. These are feel-good, elevated essentials for everyday style, and timeless investment pieces.

Superdry certify every single jacket. We know how many bottles have gone into creating the fill of each jacket. Depending on the size and fill required, 4-58 recycled bottles are used. This year alone we've diverted 43.9 million plastic bottles from landfills, incineration and the ocean. Our ethos is not just about looking for sustainable options, it's about making sure we source high-performance materials that don't compromise on lasting wearability or exceptional style. Our recycled fill is just as warm as any other jacket fill and will last for years to come.

Superdry's brand-new flagship store opens on 10th November on Oxford Street.

360 - 366 Oxford Street, London, W1C 1JN.

https://www.superdry.com/concepts/gft

Visit the above link to find out more about our sustainable collections

Superdry is built on style. We celebrate unique and independent style through our brands: Original & Vintage, Superdry Studios, Superdry CODE, Superdry X; and our Performance Sport Division. We're always inspired by the spirit of adventure and crafting premium products sustainably. Superdry has a significant global presence in 65 countries and supdery.com, our digital experience, retails safely and securely to over 100 countries worldwide.

