Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.11.2021 | 11:04
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apan Energy Services and PASH Global Management Set Up JV to Enter Latam Renewables Market

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apan Energy Services, a clean energy impact investor, has formed a joint venture with London-based energy transition investor PASH Global Management (PASH). The joint venture symbolizes the groups' intention to invest £1 billion in the Caribbean and Latin America over the next five years in the clean energy space.

Left: Kofi Owusu-Bempah, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner of PASH Global; Right: Akaash Panday, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Apan Energy Services

Apan Energy Services in collaboration with PASH Global comprises a highly experienced management and technical team with extensive development and execution expertise including involvement in over £100bn in energy and infrastructure transactions. The executive team brings a wealth of knowledge in project finance, private equity, engineering, construction, operational and maintenance experience.

The partnership combines Apan Energy's local knowledge and expertise in origination and project development with PASH Global's knowhow in the engineering, construction, operation, financing and hybridisation of renewable energy systems. The UK partner already operates energy producing solar plants in Africa and Latin America.

Chief Executive Officer of Apan Energy Services, Mr. Akaash Panday, articulated his vision for the venture by stating, "The world is changing, and our company desires to be part of that creative change. The battle today with climate change is a wake-up call for us to act. Our venture allows for the implementation of sustainable energy security via renewable sources resulting in a shift from HFO's (Heavy Fuel Oils) to carbon neutrality to eventually becoming net zero. This would further create employment opportunities as well we stimulate economic growth through foreign direct investment."

Kofi Owusu-Bempah, CEO & Managing Partner of PASH Global, said: "PASH is delighted to partner with AES to deliver innovative clean energy projects which facilitate the transition towards a net zero emissions. PASH is committed to energy diversification and sustainability globally by building additional capacity in renewables across the Caribbean with a strong and credible partner such as Apan Energy Services."

This joint venture initiative is timely. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented on a recently released report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stating that it is "a code red for humanity".

Apan Energy Services is determined to be a global leader in the renewable resources sector. The group plans to identify, finance, construct and operate power generation projects. This creates direct/indirect jobs facilitates via Foreign Direct vestment (FDI), lowers the carbon footprint and provides sustainable energy security.

For more information visit www.apanenergy.com

Contact:
Corporate Communications Desk
Phone: 868-761-8366
E-mail: corpcomm@apanenergy.com
Website: www.apanenergy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680270/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680269/Apan_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.