(PLX AI) - BlackRock Investment Management now holds a short position at 1.15% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 1.0% previously.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|22,830
|22,960
|11:44
|22,850
|22,950
|11:44
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:04
|Ambu Short Position Increased By BlackRock Investment Management
|(PLX AI) - BlackRock Investment Management now holds a short position at 1.15% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 1.0% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Ambu Inc.: Ohio Physician Becomes the First Doctor in the U.S. to Use Ambu's Single-Use Duodenoscope in 100 Procedures
| Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopy, announced today that an Ohio gastroenterologist has become the first physician in the U.S. to use Ambu's new sterile, single-use duodenoscope...
► Artikel lesen
|26.10.
|Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kintbury Capital
|(PLX AI) - Kintbury Capital now holds a short position at 0.51% in shares issued by Ambu.
► Artikel lesen
|18.10.
|Ambu Short Position Initiated By Marshall Wace Asia
|(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace Asia now holds a short position at 0.5% in shares issued by Ambu.
► Artikel lesen
|08.10.
|Ambu Has Better Risk/Reward After Massive Decline, SEB Says, Upgrading to Buy
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares have a better risk/reward after falling 50% from highs in April, analysts at SEB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock. • Ambu raised to buy from hold at SEB, with...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMBU A/S
|23,280
|+0,95 %