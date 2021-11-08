PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Presentation of fimaChem for bile duct cancer at IPA masterclass series

Oslo (Norway), 8 November 2021 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the coordinating principal investigator for the RELEASE trial, Prof. Dr. Jörg Trojan, Head of Gastrointestinal Oncology Unit, Goethe University Hospital, Frankfurt, Germany will present results from the fimaChem Phase I study in bile duct cancer and the design and status of the ongoing pivotal RELEASE study at the online event 'Light-responsive platforms for controlled drug delivery' hosted by IPA (International Photodynamic Association).

The online event is scheduled for 15:30-18:00 CET today and the presentation by Prof. Trojan is named 'PCI of gemcitabine in locally advanced inoperable cholangiocarcinoma - a new technique with promising clinical activity'. Please find the presentation enclosed.

The event also includes a presentation by Dr Pål K. Selbo, Oslo University Hospital, showcasing preclinical research from the Oslo University Hospital applying the PCI technology for delivery of cancer immunotherapeutics.

Contact information:

Per Walday, CEO

pw@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late-stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company's lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment