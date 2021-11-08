CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company CA Immo continues its path of selling non-core property assets with the successful sale of the Meininger Hotel Downtown Franz in Vienna. Buyer is the LLB Immo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. The sale has closed at a premium to the book value as at 31 December 2020. Hedwig Höfler, Head of Investment Management AT & CEE: "With the profitable sale of the Meininger Hotel Downtown Franz, we have further sharpened our focus on large, modern Class-A office properties. This is a continuation of our strategic capital rotation program, where we seek to profitably divest assets with no strategic fit in our long term portfolio." After the office building Canada Square (Budapest), this is the second portfolio building sold by CA Immo ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...