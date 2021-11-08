

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence improved unexpectedly in November driven by the rebound in expectations, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor sentiment index advanced to 18.3 in November from 16.9 in October. The reading was forecast to fall to 15.5.



Moreover, the indicator rose for the first time since July 2021 despite a fall in the current situation.



The current situation index dropped to 23.5 in November from 26.3 in October. This was the lowest reading since June 2021. Meanwhile, the expectations index climbed to 13.3 from 8.0 in the previous month.



The economic slowdown is slowly coming to an end, Sentix said.



Supply bottlenecks and high inflation are causing problems for companies and are having a certain braking effect, the think tank said. However, investors only expect a temporary burden and are therefore somewhat more confident about the next 6 months.



In Germany, the investor confidence index dropped marginally to 19.7 in November from 20.0 in October.



As an automotive country, the supply bottlenecks in the chip industry are having a significant impact. This is also causing stagnation in the overall index, which is thus treading water, said Sentix.



The assessment of the current economic situation again fell sharply, with the index easing to 24.8, the lowest since May 2021, from 31.0 in October. On the other hand, the expectations index advanced to 14.8 from 9.5 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

