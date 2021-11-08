Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of RNB Retail and Brands AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (571/21)

On October 28, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from RNB Retail and Brands AB (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market instead. Today, November 8, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the Company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from November 9, 2021. Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of RNB Retail and Brands AB on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, November 8, 2021. Short name: RNBS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017083983 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 13467 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 50 70. Nasdaq Stockholm AB