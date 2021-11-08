

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady near a two-month high on Monday and the dollar wobbled somewhat after encouraging U.S. jobs as well as Chinese exports data offered fresh evidence that the global economy is well on the recovery track.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,817.20 per ounce after having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,818.40.



U.S inflation data takes center stage this week after better than expected employment data from the U.S. forced investors to reset rate hike expectations.



A trio of the top policymakers will give speeches, including Fed Vice Chair Clarida, Fed Chair Powell, and Fed Governor Bowman later today.



European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said in an interview with a Spanish newspaper published today that surging inflation across the euro zone is a passing problem and not 'chronic.'



'This period of inflation is very unusual and temporary, and not a sign of a chronic situation,' Lane told El País hours before the region's finance ministers gather in Brussels to discuss rising cost of living.



