8 November 2021

MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC ("DMGT")

ROTHERMERE CONTINUATION LIMITED ("RCL")

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

Dispatch of Share Plan Letters

On 3 November 2021, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors and RCL announced that they had reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a special distribution by DMGT and a recommended cash offer for RCL to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of DMGT not already owned by RCL (the "Offer"), to be implemented by means of a takeover offer as defined in Chapter 3 of Part 28 of the Companies Act 2006.

In conjunction with the Offer, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors intend to declare a single distribution to all DMGT Shareholders who are on the register of members of DMGT at 6.00 p.m. (London time) on the Unconditional Date (the " Special Dividend"). In the event that the Offer does not become or is not declared unconditional, there will be no Special Dividend.

In addition, RCL has agreed that the DMGT Board should recommend for approval, in accordance with its existing dividend policy, a final dividend in respect of FY 2021 (the "2021 Proposed Final Dividend"). If approved, the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend is expected to be paid on or about 4 February 2022 to DMGT Shareholders on the register on 26 November 2021, regardless of whether the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional.

DMGT and RCL are pleased to announce that, in accordance with Rule 15 of the Takeover Code, they have today dispatched a joint letter to the holders of options under the DMGT 2006 Executive Share Option Scheme to provide information on how the Offer, the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend will affect their options and the arrangements applicable to those option holders, including details of proposals being made, independent advice in relation to such proposals and relevant dates and times. Letters have also been sent to the participants in the other DMGT Share Schemes to provide information on how the Offer, the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend will affect their rights under these schemes (together the "Share Plan Letters").

The Share Plan Letters will be available on DMGT's website at https://www.dmgt.com/investors. The terms and conditions of the Offer and the procedures for acceptance ("Offer Document"), together with the related Form of Acceptance, were published on 6 November 2021. The Offer Document, the Form of Acceptance and this announcement are available on DMGT's website at https://www.dmgt.com/investors.

Terms and expressions used in this announcement shall, unless defined herein or unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings as given to them in the Offer Document.

Enquiries:

DMGT Tim Collier, DMGT Group CFO +44 (0) 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3615 2903 J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000 (Lead Financial Adviser to DMGT in connection with the Offer; Joint Corporate Broker) Hugo Baring, Bill Hutchings Jonty Edwards, James Summer Credit Suisse +44 (0) 20 7888 1000 (Joint Financial Adviser to DMGT in connection with the Offer; Joint Corporate Broker) Antonia Rowan, James Green Gillian Sheldon Teneo (PR/Media Adviser to DMGT) Doug Campbell +44 (0) 775 313 6628 Tim Burt +44 (0) 758 341 3254 Lazard & Co., Limited +44 (0) 20 7187 2000 (Lead Financial Adviser to RCL in connection with the Offer) Nicholas Shott William Lawes, Caitlin Martin Goldman Sachs International +44 (0) 20 7774 1000 (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to RCL in connection with the Offer) Charlie Lytle, Alex Garner, Owain Evans Sanctuary Counsel (PR/Media Adviser to RCL) Robert Morgan +44 (0) 755 741 3275 Ben Ullmann +44 (0) 794 486 8288

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement for and on behalf of DMGT and RCL is Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary (+44 (0) 20 3615 2904).

