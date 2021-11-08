Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announced financial results for the Third quarter ("Q3 2021") ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for Q3 2021 decreased 6% to $40.7 million, compared with $43.5 million in Q3 2020, mainly due to a reduction in the average realized gold price of $1,753/oz. in Q3 2021 as compared to $1,896/oz. for Q3 2020.

Operating production costs of $19.4 million in Q3 2021 as compared to $14.1M in Q3 2020. The increase in operating cost is primarily due to local inflationary pressure on wages, mining materials and plant consumables, higher tonnes processed and higher secondary development.

Cash operating costs increased 36% to $833 per ounce of gold sold as a result of reduced ounces sold and increased production costs, while All-in Sustaining Costs increased to $1,184 per ounce of gold sold for Q3 2021, compared to $614 and $1,011 respectively per ounce of gold sold for the same period in 2020.

Net income for Q3 2021 decreased to $11.4 million, compared with $16.5 million in Q3 2020. Major differences were a $2.7 million decline in revenue, $5.3 million increase in operating cost due to production costs increasing, and a $1.9 million increase in depreciation, offset by a foreign exchange gain of $1.9 million, income tax expense reduction of $2 million, and a decrease of $0.9 million in operating expenses.

Free cash flow was $9.8 million for Q3 2021 based on operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, compared to $14.9 million in Q3 2020. Free cash flow was $423 per ounce sold in Q3 2021 compared to $651 per ounce sold in Q3 2020.

Cash Position and Working Capital

As of September 30, 2021, with cash of $38.1 million compared to $34.4 million on June 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, working capital was $33 million, compared to $29 million as at December 31, 2020, which includes $3 million in short term loans from Brazilian banks.

A $3.7M net increase in cash represents (i) $16.4M in cash generated from operating activities, offset by (ii) $10.4M used in investing activities, and (iii) $2.3M cash used in financing activities for dividend payment.

Q3 2021 Quarterly Dividend

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company, to be paid on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2021. This is the same amount as paid in the previous three quarters. The dividend qualifies as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

The Board of Directors intends to review, among other things, the Company's budget, cash flow forecast and existing market conditions on a quarterly basis in order to determine whether any additional dividends will be declared on Shares for subsequent quarters.

Vern Baker, President and CEO of Jaguar Mining stated: "Jaguar completed the third quarter with a strong balance sheet, positive cash flow from both operations, an exploration effort developing new resources both within and outside our current operations, and with the queueing up of several projects with the potential to contribute over the next few years.

The disappointing aspect of our quarter was the increase in operating expenses. The main contributing factors to our cost increase were inflation across all components of operating expenditures, an increase of 15% in tonnes mined and milled, and the additional measures for health monitoring, hygiene and distancing made during the pandemic. Inflation is clearly something we will be dealing with for the remainder of this year and into next year. Now that we believe the bulk of the pandemic issues are behind us, Jaguar is working on several initiatives to reduce costs to begin countering inflation and we are looking to begin removing the additional measures taken to combat the pandemic.

In 2021 lower head grades have been the key contributor to a weaker AISC per ounce. Efforts to improve the grade of the ore going into our mills began paying off in Q3 as we experienced our best overall grade of the year. Turmalina experienced its best head grade quarter in the last 4 quarters and sees improving statistics on all quality measures. Pilar's head grade remained consistent with the reserve grade, and we foresee improvement on quality statistics (dilution, recovery, model reconciliation) as the mine continues on a sustainable path.

In Q3 2021 the Jaguar team was able to push all our exploration and growth project work, sustainably develop our mines, pay a dividend, and maintain a strong balance sheet. We are confident we can continue in this manner and utilize our infrastructure and exploration properties to organically grow our production base."

Q3 2021 Financial Results

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Vice President Geology and Exploration, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the Third largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, expected sales, production statistics, ore grades, tonnes milled, recovery rates, cash operating costs, definition/delineation drilling, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, restarting suspended or disrupted operations, continuous improvement initiatives, and resolution of pending litigation. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline for the development of its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting the forecast plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labour disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, procurement fraud and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of "Jaguar Mining Inc." on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release provides certain financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Readers are cautioned to review the below stated footnotes where the Company expands on its use of non-IFRS measures.

Cash operating costs and cash operating cost per ounce are non-IFRS measures. In the gold mining industry, cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce are common performance measures but do not have any standardized meaning. Cash operating costs are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and include mine-site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration, as well as royalty expenses, but exclude depreciation, depletion, share-based payment expenses, and reclamation costs. Cash operating costs per ounce are based on ounces produced and are calculated by dividing cash operating costs by commercial gold ounces produced; US$ cash operating costs per ounce produced are derived from the cash operating costs per ounce produced translated using the average Brazilian Central Bank R$/US$ exchange rate. The Company discloses cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce, as it believes those measures provide valuable assistance to investors and analysts in evaluating the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flow. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with IFRS is total production costs. A reconciliation of cash operating costs per ounce to total production costs for the most recent reporting period, the quarter ended September 30. 2021, is set out in the Company's Third quarter 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is intended to assist readers in evaluating the total costs of producing gold from current operations. While there is no standardized meaning across the industry for this measure, except for non-cash items the Company's definition conforms to the all-in sustaining cost definition as set out by the World Gold Council in its guidance note dated September 27, 2013. The Company defines all-in sustaining cost as the sum of production costs, sustaining capital (capital required to maintain current operations at existing levels), corporate general and administrative expenses, and in-mine exploration expenses. All-in sustaining cost excludes growth capital, reclamation cost accretion related to current operations, interest and other financing costs, and taxes. A reconciliation of all-in sustaining cost to total production costs for the most recent reporting period, the quarter ended September 30. 2021, is set out in the Company's Third quarter 2021 MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.

