

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output increased in September after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Manufacturing output rose a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent month-on-month in September, after a 4.4 percent decline in August.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased 46.9 percent in September, following a 26.9 percent growth in the previous month.



Industrial production rose 3.5 monthly in September, after a 4.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Industrial production gained 44.6 percent year-on-year in September, after a 25.3 percent increase in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover increased 1.6 percent monthly in September and gained 58.1 percent from a year ago.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 59.4 percent yearly in September and rose 54.5 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

