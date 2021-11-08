Menlo Park, California, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation ("Intellabridge") announces that its common shares trading on the OTCQB Market are expected to begin trading under the symbol KASHF at the market open, November 9, 2021.

The change in the ticker symbol is being made to provide greater association between the "Intellabridge" corporate brand and the "Kash" product of the Company.

"We are looking forward to trading under the new 'KASHF' symbol on the OTCQB Exchange," said John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "The new symbol will better align the Company's 'Kash' product with our investor relations communications and strategy, and to highlight the value that Kash brings to our shareholders as we continue to exceed our customer acquisition projections which are growing at more than 100% month-over-month."

No action is required by existing shareholders with regards to the ticker symbol change.

The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the CSE exchange under the symbol KASH and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 98AA.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: 98AA) is a digital bank based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto on-ramps, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity investing, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in a growing number of markets globally.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at www.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

"Maria Eagleton"

Maria Eagleton, COO

To contact Intellabridge:

Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102419