Arctic Paper, one of the leading producers of high-quality graphical paper in Europe, recently unveiled its new 4P strategy for 2022 to 2030. The strategy will reposition Arctic into four key pillars, building on its paper and pulp core businesses to invest and develop in packaging and power. This should enable Arctic to enhance its focus on sustainable solutions (eg reducing plastic waste), and to build its renewable energy business. The strategic investments will move the company up the value chain by adding higher margined packaging and power assets, while retaining its pulp and paper operations. The 4P strategy includes targets for EBITDA to be c 70% higher by 2030 and for Arctic to be carbon neutral by 2035.

