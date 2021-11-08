

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) on Monday unveiled its first bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup Marz Edition, made with delicious tomatoes grown by recreating similar soil, temperature, and water conditions on Earth to those found on the Red Planet.



Although Heinz Tomato Ketchup Marz Edition bottles are not available for purchase, a batch of out-of-this-world ketchup was unveiled at Heinz HQ.



Through collaboration with a 14-person astrobiology team over nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at Florida Tech, Heinz simulated growing tomatoes on Mars.



The team successfully yielded a crop of Heinz tomatoes, from the brand's proprietary tomato seeds, with the exacting qualities that pass the rigorous quality and taste standards to become its iconic ketchup.



Heinz embarked on a mission to ensure fresh, tasty food for future generations by partnering with astrobiologists to discover how to grow premium-quality ketchup tomatoes in harsh environmental conditions, such as those found on Mars.



Two years ago, Heinz and its Tomato Masters set out to successfully launch the first-of-its-kind experiment that has become one of the largest projects of its kind related to Mars ever conducted.



Heinz Tomato Ketchup has already made it beyond Earth into the solar system and has been enjoyed by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for many years.



In addition to studying how to grow tomatoes in Mars-like conditions, the Kraft Heinz Company continues to invest in its commitments to environmental social governance (ESG) goals including using 100% sustainably sourced Heinz Ketchup tomatoes by 2025.



